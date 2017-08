PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 54-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations he had sex with a 17-year-old boy.

Richard Thompson Pierce, 54, met the victim through the Grindr app, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A man who was in a relationship with Pierce and shared an apartment with him found Pierce and the teen having sex at the apartment, the sheriff’s office said.

Pierce is in jail on $20,000 bond.