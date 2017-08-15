Port Charlotte bicyclist involved in crash gets new set of wheels

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Theo Campbell is back.

Campbell, otherwise known as “bike man,” was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car in March. The prized bike with speakers he was known for riding around Port Charlotte was destroyed.

The streets have gone quiet while Campbell recovers, but one business wants to change that. Sun Guard Window Tinting is accepting donations to help build a new bike for him.

“We’ll work at it slowly but surely, unless others help … then we’ll get it done much faster and bike man can get back to the streets,” Sun Guard manager Ryan Pflaum said.

Campbell is grateful to the community for their help and is looking forward to getting back to doing what he loves: playing music and making people happy.

“It feels just like I belong here,” Campbell said. “I thank Port Charlotte for being 100 percent behind my back. Thank you.”

Those interested in donating can visit Sun Guard Window Tinting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4516 S. Tamiami Trail.