NAPLES, Fla. A robbery took place around noon Monday at the CVS Pharmacy on the corner of U.S. 41 and Pine Ridge Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are searching for a suspect. It’s unclear whether the suspect is armed or exactly what the suspect took.

Patrol cars and crime scene tape could be seen outside the building at 5296 Tamiami Trail N.

No further information is immediately available.