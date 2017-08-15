Naples High teacher, football coach accused of sex with minor

NAPLES, Fla. A Naples High School teacher and assistant football coach was arrested Monday and faces charges of sex with a 17-year-old.

Brock Elliot Smith, 30, of the 5200 block of Brixton Court in Naples, is accused of sending nude photos to the victim in November 2016 and twice having sex with her in a bathroom stall, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

Smith, who has worked at the school since his hiring in 2011, will be reassigned to the Martin Luther King Jr. Administrative Center once he’s released from jail, said Greg Turchetta, a spokesman for the school district.

Bond has not yet been set for Smith, who remains in jail.

The school district is cooperating with the sheriff’s office investigation, Turchetta said.