Naples girl, 13, killed by boat propeller in Keys

CUDJOE KEY, Fla. A 13-year-old Naples girl was killed by a boat propeller Friday in the Florida Keys, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday.

Harlie Smith suffered injuries, including a severe laceration to her right leg, and she was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to the FWC.

FWC responded around 5:20 p.m. to Venture Out Marina in Cudjoe Key, according to the FWC. Four others, including the driver, George Smith, 49, of Naples, on board the 2017 31’3″ Boston Whaler, were uninjured.

The circumstances leading up to the girl’s death were unclear.