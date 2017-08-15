Man linked to Diana Alvarez faces molestation, battery charges

FORT MYERS, Fla. Jorge Guerrero faces additional charges related to Diana Alvarez, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is recommending charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and battery of a child for Guerrero, 29, who was sentenced Monday to 40 years for producing and possessing pornographic images of the missing San Carlos Park girl.

Probable cause existed for Lee County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest Guerrero on kidnapping charges shortly after she went missing last year, court documents showed. Guerrero was also named in the AMBER Alert for Diana, but neither Guerrero nor anyone else has been charged for her disappearance.

Diana’s family believes Guerrero, a former friend, has information on the whereabouts of the girl, who was 9 years old when she was last seen on May 29, 2016, at her home on Unique Circle.

Rita Hernandez, Diana’s mother, bawled and screamed as Monday’s sentencing took place, demanding Guerrero look at her and tell her where her daughter is.

Volunteer crews renewed a search earlier this year of areas around the home, and in Okeechobee, Moore Haven and Indiantown, points along the path Guerrero is believed to have taken after the girl’s disappearance.

Lee County deputies returned to a site near Yeehaw Junction in April that they previously searched in June, shortly after her disappearance.

But both efforts, like the initial searches in the days after she went missing, came up empty.

Guerrero remains in custody in the Charlotte County Jail.