Man gets 10 years for Cape home invasion, robbery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for a January home invasion and robbery, the Cape Coral Police Department said Tuesday.

Cameron Duffy pleaded guilty to his involvement with a home invasion and robbery that happened on Jan. 17, police said. He was arrested on May 26.

Sargent Paul Kaye, of the police department’s major crimes unit, emphasized the importance of a traffic stop that took place following the robbery. One of the suspects was wearing a skeleton mask during the home invasion.

“(Officers) stopped a vehicle occupied by Mr. Duffy and had the forethought to photograph a (skeleton) mask located in the back seat,” Kaye said, “This was a key piece of evidence in the case.”

A second suspect in connection with this case is awaiting trial. The home invasion and robbery remains under investigation.