Hurricane Gert continues moving in Atlantic

Published: August 15, 2017 5:18 AM EDT
Hurricane Gert (Map via National Hurricane Center)

FORT MYERS, Fla. Hurricane Gert continued moving in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Gert is moving north at 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 450 miles west of Bermuda and has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

No coastal warnings or watches are in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Gert strengthened from a tropical storm late Monday night. The original system formed Sunday afternoon.

Writer:Rachel Ravina