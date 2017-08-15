Disney merchandise commemorates 2 rides that are closing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Disney created limited-edition merchandise for two theme park rides that are closing.

The Great Movie Ride and Ellen’s Energy Adventure will stop running at Walt Disney World after Sunday.

Disney announced last month the rides would be replaced by new attractions. Since then, souvenirs such as T-shirts and mugs have been available for sale in the Florida park.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that neither SeaWorld nor Universal Studios create similar merchandise for closing attractions. Disney officials said they sometimes offer unique items to “commemorate special moments in our parks.”

Attractions Magazine Editor and Publisher Matt Roseboom said it was difficult to buy anything representing The Great Movie Ride or Ellen’s Energy Adventure until their closing created attention. He said the new merchandise generated revenue for Disney while helping fans get closure.