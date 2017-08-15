Dad walks son to his first day of kindergarten, first day of college

DALLAS (CBS6) A viral photo shared on Twitter shows a father walking his son to school on his first day of kindergarten – and on his first day of college.

Charles Brockman III shared the photo of him and his father walking to school on his first day of kindergarten and a recent photo of his dad helping him move in to his dorm at college. He tweeted:

“From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad.”

“I’m blessed to have two parents that are still in my life that support me through everything I do when other people, sadly, can’t say the same thing, ” Brockman III told The Dallas Morning News.

Brockman III, who will attend Mississippi State where he plans to study broadcast journalism and communication, received a special shoutout from his school:

What a heart-warming story. Thanks for sharing, @TheOnlyCharlesB . Welcome to MSU. https://t.co/ijnd2krkz2 — Mississippi State (@msstate) August 15, 2017

From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp — Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017