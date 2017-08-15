American flags stolen from veteran’s Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Vitetnam veteran, dubbed by his neighbors as the flag man, is searching for answers after someone stole flags from his front yard.

Two American flags were taken on Aug. 12 from Luis Ruiz’s home on the 2000 block of Northeast 1st Street, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

“I’m a very patriotic person,” Ruiz said. “Every holiday that requires the flying of the flag, I normally will put out 50 flags. One for each state.”

The thief pulled down the flag poles and broke them, Ruiz said. He plans to replace the flags and it would cost him about $40.

“It’s very disrespectful,” Ruiz said. “Not only to the veterans, but to everyone who represents America.”

Ruiz hopes to track down the person responsible.

“The message to that person is basically, stop doing it. If you seriously want a flag, knock on the door and I will give you one,” he said.