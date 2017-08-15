2 injured in Collier County crash

NAPLES, Fla. Two people were injured Tuesday in a five-vehicle crash on U.S. 41, the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District said.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 and 103rd Avenue North, officials said. One of the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 was shut down from 99th Avenue to 103rd Avenue North.

A car cut across the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 and traveled into the northbound lanes, collided into another car and caused a chain reaction, officials said. Two people were taken to North Collier Hospital.

The circumstances leading up the crash are unclear at his time.

No further information was immediately available.