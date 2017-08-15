2 injured in Port Charlotte dump truck crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Two people were injured in a crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning on South McCall Road, the Charlotte County Traffic Incident Management said.

The two-vehicle wreck involved an SUV and a dump truck, according to a Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services official. It happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of South McCall Road and Davis Boulevard.

The crash led to a fuel spill and westbound lanes are being diverted. Crews are working to contain the fuel spill, according to a Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services official.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as a helicopter is en route to transfer a victim with injuries to the hospital. Another victim was taken to the hospital, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

Crash scene at SR776 & David Blvd pic.twitter.com/Y473xbbOUc — CharlotteCountyATMS (@CharlotteATMS) August 15, 2017

AreoMed being sent for injured parties. Avoid area. https://t.co/KGsSoRKZf3 — CharlotteCountyATMS (@CharlotteATMS) August 15, 2017

Fuel spill at crash scene and WB traffic being diverted. https://t.co/KXZSSn5ljI — CharlotteCountyATMS (@CharlotteATMS) August 15, 2017

No further information was immediately available.