2 injured in Port Charlotte dump truck crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Two people were injured in a crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning on South McCall Road, the Charlotte County Traffic Incident Management said.
The two-vehicle wreck involved an SUV and a dump truck, according to a Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services official. It happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of South McCall Road and Davis Boulevard.
The crash led to a fuel spill and westbound lanes are being diverted. Crews are working to contain the fuel spill, according to a Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services official.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as a helicopter is en route to transfer a victim with injuries to the hospital. Another victim was taken to the hospital, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
Crash scene at SR776 & David Blvd pic.twitter.com/Y473xbbOUc
— CharlotteCountyATMS (@CharlotteATMS) August 15, 2017
AreoMed being sent for injured parties. Avoid area. https://t.co/KGsSoRKZf3
— CharlotteCountyATMS (@CharlotteATMS) August 15, 2017
Fuel spill at crash scene and WB traffic being diverted. https://t.co/KXZSSn5ljI
— CharlotteCountyATMS (@CharlotteATMS) August 15, 2017
No further information was immediately available.
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina