1 arrested after road rage leads to gunfire in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 26-year-old man was arrested after road rage led to an exchange of gunfire Monday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rocco Ruzzo, of Lehigh Acres, is accused of firing at and hitting a 2003 silver Toyota near the intersection of State Road 82 and Gregory Avenue South, according the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Toyota got a gun from his center console and returned fire.

A handful of bullet holes could be seen in the side of the Toyota, but no one was hurt, the sheriff’s office said. The gunfire happened around 5:17 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota’s identity is unclear. Ruzzo was driving a 2014 Nissan van.

Ruzzo is facing charges of firing from and into a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Bond was set at $30,000.