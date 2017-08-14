SpaceX launches research to space station — plus ice cream

BLAST OFF! SpaceX plans to launch an unmanned Falcon 9 rocket with research and supplies at 12:31 p.m. More: http://bit.ly/2uD3C2Y Posted by WINK News on Monday, August 14, 2017

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) SpaceX just launched a few tons of research to the International Space Station – plus ice cream.

An unmanned Falcon 9 rocket took off just after 12:30 p.m. Monday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

Experiments make up most of the 6,400 pounds of cargo. That includes 20 mice. The Dragon capsule is also doubling as an ice cream truck this time. There was extra freezer space, so NASA packed little cups of vanilla, chocolate and birthday cake ice cream for the station’s crew of six, as well as ice cream candy bars. Those treats should be especially welcomed by U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, in orbit since November.

As usual on these cargo flights, SpaceX will try to land its leftover booster back at Cape Canaveral.