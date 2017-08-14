New Naples City Dock may raise boat slip rates

NAPLES, Fla. City leaders may be raising the boat slip rates by 25 percent to pay off the $6.5 million loan the city took out for the rebuild of the new Naples City Dock.

Harbormaster Roger Jacobsen said he is excited for the new facility but believes the city price increase is justified because the dock gets at least 20,000 people walking on it every month. After the rebuild he expects more business.

“Me, I’m looking at $400 a month for three slips, that’s not a lot of money when you look at the whole picture,” he said.

Even with the price increase, Jacobsen says he has 60 boaters on the waiting list.

The dock is supposed to be open to charter boat captains by the end of December.

The Naples City Dock is located at 880 12th Ave S.