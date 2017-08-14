Naples residents come together to fight racism and hate

NAPLES, Fla. The vigil at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples was full of people paying respects to the woman and many more injured at the Charlottesville rally.

Religious Leaders, NAACP, Collier Dreamers and other minority organizations spoke at the vigil.

Community leaders say the vigil was for healing and assembly. As well as reminding people racism is stil prevalent around the world, and here in Southwest Florida.

“This might be new to some people, but it’s not new to my people,” said attendee Yvette Stafford.

The vigil also benefitted a local charity, Black Woman Being. The charity handed out flyers explaining how to get involved with their subscription donating service.

The Safety Pin box has three different packages that are specifically geared at supporting black woman and femmes who are contributing to the movement for black lives.

For more information, visit safetypinbox.com/donate