Man convicted on child porn charges to face sentencing

FORT MYERS, Fla. The man found guilty of producing and possessing child pornography of a missing Lee County girl will be sentenced in federal court Monday.

Jorge Guerrero was linked to the lewd images found on his cellphone of 10-year-old Diana Alvarez, who went missing more than one-year-ago. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

A court ruling prohibited prosecutors from mentioning Guerrero as a suspect in Diana’s disappearance during the trial. He’s never been formally charged.

There will be no deal offered to Guerrero in exchange for information Monday, Diana’s mother Rita Hernandez said Friday. Detectives believe he could provide incorrect information as to where Diana is, which could prolong the overall investigation.

However, Rita believes Guerrero knows Diana’s whereabouts.

“He plays dumb, but he knows where she is,” Hernandez said in Spanish.

She was asked to speak at the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.