News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Hurricane Central
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
81°
Broken Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Trump to seek trade probe of China amid NKorea tensions
Cape teen arrested after victim holds him at gunpoint
Damage estimated at $500K in south Fort Myers house fire
Fort Myers Beach to move forward with plastic straw ban
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
‘Scandal’ creator Shonda Rhimes making new shows for Netflix
DNA test leads brothers to reunite with mother — after 46…
Walmart says gun-display back-to-school promotion was prank
Judge tosses DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift in groping trial
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Former South Fort Myers High star Watkins traded to Rams
High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill
FHSAA says athlete safety study misses mark
Lehigh football season preview
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Pharmacies offer new ways to keep medication organized
Consumer Reports pulls recommendation of Microsoft Surface devices
How to put an end to robocalls
Ink costs can drive up expense of discount printers
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Dr. Kim discusses ‘Trigger Finger’ causes and treatment
SWFL motorcyclists ride to help Lee County nonprofit
Golf Doctor tip of the week: 123, 321
Charlotte County schools dealing with teacher shortage
Hurricane Central
81°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
August 14, 2017 12:59 PM EDT
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media