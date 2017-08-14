Fort Myers company provides bulletproof vests for K-9 officers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Fort Myers-based company is creating bulletproof vests for dogs in police K-9 units across the country and giving them out for free.

The company, Survival Armor, is working with a Massachusetts nonprofit called Vested Interest In K9s to offer nearly 200 bulletproof vests this summer. Several will end up with agencies in Southwest Florida.

The vests are worth between $1,700 and $2,200, according to Cathy Lowe, Survival Armor executive vice president. The life of a police dog is worth even more, Survival Armor President Kurt Osborne said.

“Along with being a partner to a police officer, they are also a capital investment, so it’s very important to protect them,” Osborne said.

Law enforcement agencies can click here to apply to receive a vest.