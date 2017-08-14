Crash blocks US 41 in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A crash temporarily blocked U.S. 41 in both directions at Diplomat Parkway on Monday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

At least one person was hurt in the wreck, which took place at 11:25 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. One person was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Southbound lanes U.S. 41 reopened shortly before 1 p.m. Northbound lanes remained shut down from Stockton Street to Diplomat Parkway.

Diplomat Parkway is a few blocks north of Pine Island Road. The crash involved a semi-trailer truck and a van, the FHP said.

No further information was immediately available.