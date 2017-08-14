Cape teen arrested after victim holds him at gunpoint

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A teen was arrested Sunday night after he was held at gunpoint by a man whose home he tried to break into, Cape Coral police said.

Tuan Nguyen, 18, of the 1300 block of Northeast 19th Avenue, resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him and was “drive-stunned” with a Taser before being taken into custody after 10 p.m., police said.

The encounter began when Nguyen saw the gun-toting victim’s mother-in-law in the front yard and chased her toward the house, which sits on the 1200 block of Northeast 18th Place, according to police.

Nguyen punched out a window and tried to get inside after he was unable to catch her, police said. The victim stopped him shortly thereafter.

Nguyen is also accused of entering a garage at a home nearby and trying to hot wire a car. Damage consistent with such an attempt was found on the vehicle, police said.

He’s in Lee County Jail facing charges of occupied burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a vehicle, two counts of criminal mischief, assault with intent to commit a felony, and resisting without violence. Bond was set at $53,000.