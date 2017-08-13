Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) Tropical Depression Eight has formed about 260 miles to the northeast of the southeastern Bahamas. This system will become Tropical Storm Gert Sunday and further strengthening is expected through Tuesday.

Tropical Depression #Eight Advisory 3: Depression Forecast to Become a Tropical Storm Later Today Or Tonight. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 13, 2017

While its intensity will likely peak as a strong tropical storm, it’s possible this storm will become a hurricane early this week.

Tropical Depression Eight is moving toward the north-northwest and will take a more northward turn early this week as it rides around the western periphery of a high pressure area off to its east.

11p 8/12: Tropical Depression 8 has formed, expected to stay well east of South Florida. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/chCqlvupgZ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 13, 2017

Thus, the most likely path early this week will be between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda. If the system goes farther west than expected, some outer rain bands may graze the North Carolina Outer Banks early this week.

The main impact for both Bermuda and the southeastern United States at this point will be higher waves, rough surf and an increased threat for rip currents into the middle of the week that can impact boaters and beachgoers.

By the middle to latter part of this week, the storm will get swept northeastward into the open waters of the North Atlantic by a trough and associated cold front moving through and offshore of the East Coast of the United States.

The rest of the basin remains quiet at this time with only a few weak tropical waves moving over the open waters.