SWFL motorcyclists ride to help Lee County nonprofit

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Motorcyclists rode for a good cause Sunday morning at David Barbur’s Biker Brunch.

About 100 people participated in the 30-mile ride, which began at 9:30 a.m. at Six Bends Harley-Davidson at 9501 Thunder Road. The ride ended with brunch at Keylime Bistro at Captiva Island Inn at 11509 Andy Rosse Lane in Captiva.

Participation cost $20 per motorcycle. Proceeds benefit ACT, an organization providing services and resources for victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking, said Ryan Sheehy, of the ACT board of directors.