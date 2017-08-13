Fort Myers stabbing suspect held without bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing received no bond Sunday morning.

Jeremy Lee Rose faces a homicide charge, and has an out of state warrant, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Rose was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on July 31 in Tuscumbia, Alabama, according to a press release. He was then extradited back to Lee County.

Rose is accused of stabbing 31-year-old Javier Medina, of Fort Myers, multiple times after an argument on July 21 on the 1900 block of Grove Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said. Medina was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rose’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.