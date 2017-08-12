Verizon service restored in Port Charlotte, Englewood

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Some customers experienced service interruption Saturday, Verizon Wireless said.

The service outage affected areas in Port Charlotte and Englewood, the company said. The service was restored at around 11:30 p.m.

Verizon Wireless Spokesperson Kate Jay issued the following statement:

“Verizon Wireless experienced interruption in service for some customers throughout the Sarasota, Bradenton and Port Charlotte/Venice areas beginning at approximately 3:00 PM EST Friday afternoon. Our engineers worked around the clock with our vendor partner to identify and resolve the issue.

Service was restored in the Sarasota and Bradenton areas by approximately 10:30 PM EST Friday night and in the Port Charlotte/Venice area by 11:30 AM EST Saturday. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience while the issue was being resolved.”

It is unclear when the power outage will be restored.

No further information was immediately available.