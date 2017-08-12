Robber strikes Walgreens pharmacy in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A suspect is at large Saturday afternoon following a robbery at a convenience store on Pine Ridge Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery happened at around 3:35 p.m. at the Walgreens on 6029 Pine Ridge Road, deputies said. The man entered the store, went to the pharmacy and demanded prescription pills from a store employee.

The suspect fled the scene without injuring anyone, deputies said. The suspect was described as 6’6″ tall and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, tan pants and was carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with information should call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.