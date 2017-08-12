Double trouble: Man hits twin with bat over sharing tacos
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) Authorities say an Alabama man whacked his twin brother with an aluminum baseball bat because he didn’t want to share tacos.
The News Courier reports that 19-year-old Tyler Dukes of Athens was arrested by Limestone County sheriff’s deputies Thursday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
A criminal complaint states that Dukes’ twin brother and grandmother brought food home with them. But Dukes became “irate” because he didn’t want to share tacos and didn’t get a drink he wanted. Deputies say he hit his twin brother in the back and head with the bat, cutting the twin deeply.
Dukes later told a deputy that his twin is “always disrespecting me.” He remains jailed without bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
The twin was released from a hospital after treatment.