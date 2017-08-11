Two Fort Myers women recall the ‘Summer of Sam’

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man popularly known as the “Son of Sam” terrorized New York City by killing six people and wounding seven others from 1976 to 1977.

David Berkowitz’s killing spree ended on Aug. 10, 1977 and for the first time since he was arrested, Berkowtiz will open up about what led him to kill and his life in prison at 10 p.m. on WINK-TV.

Fort Myers residents Arlene Goldberg and Sue Braham-Christiano lived through the “summer of Sam” four decades ago and recalled 1977 as the scariest summer of their lives.

“I just remember the fear of just being out, because everyday you’d see something new in the newspaper, somebody getting killed, someone sneaking up behind you, afraid to be in your car,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg and Braham-Christiano met through mutual friends after they moved to Fort Myers, but they didn’t know each other during the time of terror.

“You were scared, you were terrified and I know that, I remember it,” Braham-Christiano said.

The women, with long brown hair, were considered to be prime targets. Goldberg was 29-years-old that summer and Braham-Christiano was 18-years-old.

“I remember reading women were dying their hair,” Braham-Christiano said. “I didn’t, but I remember people were dying their hair.”

Berkowtiz became eligible for parole in 2002, he expressed remorse for his crimes and said he had no desire to be released.