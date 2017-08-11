Rain starts early Friday, brings slight cooldown to SWFL

NAPLES, Fla. Heavy rain fell early Friday morning over parts of Southwest Florida, and more is on tap for later in the day.

Rain will lessen later in the morning before expanding again in the typical summer pattern of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The rain prompted a flood advisory that expired at 6:30 a.m. for Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Naples Park, Vineyards and East Naples, the National Weather Service said.

“Temperatures for today, on a positive note, will not be as hot as what we’ve seen the past few days, and it’s because of the rain, and also more clouds,” Devitt said.

The high is expected to reach 90 in Fort Myers, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s across Southwest Florida.