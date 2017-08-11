Rabies alert issued in areas of Charlotte County

Published: August 11, 2017 9:31 PM EDT
Updated: August 11, 2017 9:43 PM EDT

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Two people were exposed to a bat that tested positive for the rabies virus in Charlotte County, Charlotte County Animal Control said Friday.

A rabies alert will remain in effect through Sept. 6 and was issued for Fredrick Avenue, Peachland Boulevard, Broadview Street, Adela Avenue and Beacon Drive.

Residents in this area should report and refrain from the following:

    • Any sick or injured wildlife.
    • Any stray domestic animals.
    • Any animals acting strangely.
    • Refrain contact with any unknown animal.

For more information, call Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690 or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

Writer:Katherine Viloria