Rabies alert issued in areas of Charlotte County
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Two people were exposed to a bat that tested positive for the rabies virus in Charlotte County, Charlotte County Animal Control said Friday.
A rabies alert will remain in effect through Sept. 6 and was issued for Fredrick Avenue, Peachland Boulevard, Broadview Street, Adela Avenue and Beacon Drive.
Residents in this area should report and refrain from the following:
-
- Any sick or injured wildlife.
- Any stray domestic animals.
- Any animals acting strangely.
- Refrain contact with any unknown animal.
For more information, call Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690 or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria