Mom: No sentencing deal for man named in Diana Alvarez AMBER Alert

FORT MYERS, Fla. Prosecutors will not offer Jorge Guerrero a deal Monday at a sentencing hearing in exchange for information on Diana Alvarez’s whereabouts, Alvarez’s mother Rita Hernandez said.

Jorge Guerrero is scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. in federal court. He was found guilty in May of producing and possessing child pornography and faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in federal prison.

Lewd images of Alvarez, who was nine-years-old when she went missing over a year ago, were found in Guerrero’s cellphone.

Prosecutors were unable to mention Guerrero as a suspect in Alvarez’s disappearance during his child pornography trial, per a court ruling. He’s never been formally charged with kidnapping her.

“He plays dumb, but he knows where she is,” Hernandez said in Spanish.

Investigators believe if they offer Guerrero a deal and he provides incorrect information, it could prolong their investigation, Hernandez said.

Prosecutors suggested Hernandez should bring in her other two children to court on Monday so that Guerrero, who was a former family friend, could see their faces and possibly trigger a confession, she said.

The Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue Team organized numerous searches for Alvarez, including areas in Moore Haven and Okeechobee County, but to no avail.

An anonymous woman called a few weeks ago from Mexico and said she found Alvarez, Hernandez said. Detectives believe the woman, who asked about the reward money, was lying after she failed to provide further information or photos of the girl.

There has not been any proof the call was fake, Hernandez said.

Hernandez will be asked to speak in court on Monday.

WINK News reporter Nicole Valdez spoke to Rita Hernandez: