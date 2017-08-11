Fort Myers woman, 59, dies in house fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 59-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday in a neighborhood near U.S. 41 and Colonial Boulevard.

The body of Lucie Demerant was found in the home on the 1700 block of Framingham Court after the blaze broke out around noon, Fort Myers police said Friday.

Framingham east of Deleon Street was taped off as police and emergency crews tended to the scene. Firefighters quickly contained the flames, but smoke could be seen coming from the home an hour after the fire began.

It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire. There were no smoke detectors in the house, fire officials said.

Fort Myers firefighters went door-to-door Thursday to check other homes for smoke detectors in the wake of the fire. Only one home in the neighborhood had a working smoke detector.