Fort Myers Beach fishing tournament to benefit veterans

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Anglers will compete this weekend with military veterans at their side.

The fourth annual Grouper Grapple will pit fishermen against each other as veterans look on from each boat. The event works with Freedom Alliance, a nonprofit that assists wounded vets and funds college scholarship for the families of fallen service members.

Registration takes place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday on 7225 Estero Blvd., and the contest begins at 8:30 p.m. Fish weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday

