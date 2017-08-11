FMPD’s Gang Suppression Unit named ‘Florida Gang Unit of the Year’

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Fort Myers Police Department’s Gang Suppression Unit was named the Florida Gang Unit of the Year Friday by the Florida Gang Investigators Association.

The GSU started in 2016, with a focus on gangs and members involved in violent crimes like robberies, shootings and homicides within the city, according to a press release.

“This is an outstanding group of law enforcement professionals that are a shining example of how the FMPD is stepping up to battle gang violence within our city,” captain Jay Rodriguez said.

The operation of the GSU led to 140 arrests, 150 felony charges, 131 misdemeanor charges, the seizure of 62 firearms and hundreds of grams of illegal drugs from known gang members were confiscated within the first ten months, the release said.

Unit members have also taken an active role with the city’s youth by speaking at public events about the dangers of joining and participating in the gang lifestyle, the release said.