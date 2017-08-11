Finalists named for Lee County Officer of the Year

FORT MYERS, Fla. Four sheriff’s deputies and a port authority officer are finalists for the county’s officer of the year award.

The award will be presented in September at the 2017 Law and Order Ball, an event emceed by WINK News anchor Amanda Hall. The following finalists were selected by members of the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South, the presenting sponsor of the event:

Deputy Jennifer Gaytan, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Cpl. Bobby Hunter, Lee County Sherrif’s Office

Sgt. Josh Quaintance, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Cpt. Christopher Reeves, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Master Ofc. Melissa Duncan, Lee County Port Authority Police Department

The gala will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at Germain Arena in Estero. Tickets are $175 each or $1,400 for a table of eight.

Proceeds will go to law enforcement youth programs and the Fort Myers Rotary South Foundation, which distributes funds to nonprofits and law enforcement agencies.