Gladiolus Drive reopens after crashes in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Two crashes briefly blocked Gladiolus Drive just west of U.S. 41 on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Westbound traffic was stopped on Gladiolus between U.S. 41 and Maida lane, a witness said. But all lanes were back open around 7:30 a.m., about an hour after the first of the two wrecks, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic is nonetheless expected to be slow-going for a while, sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Schall said in an email sent at 7:36 a.m.

No further information is immediately available.