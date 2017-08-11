Collier schools press parents for updated info

NAPLES, Fla. Collier County school administrators are urging parents to update their information through its online parent portal.

Having current phone numbers and email addresses in the system is critical in case of an emergency, school district spokesperson Greg Turchetta said. The county’s school year begins Wednesday.

“Just this past school year there were three schools we had to evacuate in less than two weeks,” he said. “And when there is an emergency at the school, we are going to use a text message.”

Emails and phone calls may also be made, but none of the methods will work if parents don’t let the district know how to get a hold of them. Children often contact parents directly, but the news kids hear isn’t always accurate.

“They’re texting rumors, which is the worst part,” Turchetta said.

The effort is particularly critical in Immokalee and Golden Gate, where many parents use prepaid cellphones with numbers that frequently change, according to Turchetta.

“It’s a vital piece of information for us that we hope we don’t have to use, but in the event that we do, you’ll be very thankful you took the time to make sure we have accurate information,” he said.

