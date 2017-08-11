Collier County manhunt ends in arrest

NAPLES, Fla. The subject of two separate manhunts was arrested Friday evening, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rudy Perez, 32, of Fort Myers, was arrested at around 7:30 p.m. at the Reserve Apartments on the 1100 block of Reserve Way, deputies said.

The southbound ramp of Interstate 75 at Pine Ridge Road was shut down at around 7:00 p.m. while deputies searched for Perez, but reopened shortly after, deputies said.

The search for Perez first started Friday morning in the Golden Gate Estates, deputies said.

The circumstances leading up to the arrest are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.