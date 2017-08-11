AMBER Alert issued for Palm Beach County boy

JUPITER, Fla. An AMBER Alert was issued early Friday for a 4-year-old Palm Beach County boy.

Dominic Caprio was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Regions Way in Jupiter, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. He was wearing a gray pajama top with dinosaurs on it, and green shorts.

The boy has a red or pink birthmark on the back of his neck, according to the FDLE. He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 44 pounds.

He may be in the company of Elizabeth Caprio, a 60-year-old, 5-foot-5, 140-pound woman with blonde hair and brown eyes, and Luis Caprio, a 64-year-old, 6-foot, 200-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes, the FDLE said.

They may be traveling in a blue 2013 BMW 740i, Florida tag number CBDB47.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4447.