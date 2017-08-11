’48 Hours’ to re-broadcast episode of Sievers murder case

FORT MYERS, Fla. The CBS show “48 Hours” will re-broadcast its episode on the killing of Lee County Dr. Teresa Sievers on Saturday.

The feature, called “Eleven Hundred Miles to Murder,” first aired in February and examines what took place in the days and hours leading up to the morning of June 29, 2015, when Sievers was found dead in her Bonita Springs home.

Her husband, Mark Sievers, faces charges of first-degree murder in what investigators described as a murder-for-hire plot to kill his wife.

Mark Sievers, who faces the death penalty if convicted, is scheduled to appear at a case management conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Since the first episode aired in February, the Sievers’ home in Bonita Springs was burglarized twice.

The episode is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on WINK-TV.