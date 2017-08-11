3 die in hit-and-run DUI crash on Tampa expressway

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Three people have died in a crash on an expressway that police say was caused by a woman who was impaired by alcohol.

Tampa police said in a news release that 29-year-old Amber Nicole Perera lost control of her vehicle on Thursday afternoon on Tampa’s Selmon Expressway.

Investigators say Perera’s car veered into a grass median, causing a second vehicle to cross the median and go into oncoming traffic. The second vehicle struck two other vehicles and burst into flames, killing three people.

Police say Perera attempted to leave the scene, but was caught a short time later. She was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to measure her blood alcohol content.

She faces multiple charges including DUI manslaughter. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.