1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crash in Connecticut

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) One person is dead and two are injured after a single-engine plane crashed near an airport in New Milford on Friday morning, federal officials said.

A Cessna C-172 aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 17-35 at Candlelight Farms Airport around 10:20 a.m., according to Federal Aviation Administration. FAA officials said the plane departed Danbury Municipal Airport.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said three people were on board the plane when it crashed. One person has died from injuries suffered in the crash while two others were rushed to the hospital, NTSB officials said. The conditions of those two people were not released by the NTSB officials.

Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by NTSB and FAA officials.