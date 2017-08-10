U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney takes on pythons in Collier County

OCHOPEE, Fla. U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney will join python hunters Wednesday at the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The republican took part in the South Florida Water Management District’s python elimination program to raise awareness about the threats the Burmese python poses to the ecosystem.

“An average snake in a 5 year period can eat over 160 animals. They’re depleting a lot of our native species,” Rooney said. “It disrupts the food chain. You’ve got these pythons taking out our rodents all the way up to panthers.”

Python hunters working with the program have eliminated more than 158 snakes since March in Miami-Dade County, stretching a combine total of approximately 1,368 feet in length, the district said.

Q and A beginning around ~5pm Today for #TheHunt – ask your questions now about Everglades, Pythons, and More @SFWMD pic.twitter.com/YT4QyrJ4Kj — Francis Rooney (@RepRooney) August 10, 2017

186 of the massive snakes have been reported in Collier County since 2008, according to the University of Georgia Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health.

But the pythons don’t really pose a threat to humans, according to snake hunter Scott Depue, of North Carolina.

“Just based on their stomach contents, they’re eating everything from songbirds to alligators,” Depue said. “They’re not a threat to people.”

Rooney plans to address the importance of hunting pythons with authorities and wants to expand the area where python hunters are allowed to include the Everglades National Park.

At the moment, hunting is only allowed on South Florida Water Management land.

“Who knows how many thousands there still may be out there. That’s a lot of animals we’re going to lose if we don’t get rid of them,” Rooney said.

You can ask Rooney questions Wednesday by searching #thehunt on Twitter.