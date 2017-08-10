Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with increased cloud cover and scattered storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours Thursday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The morning is expected to stay dry as many students across Southwest Florida head off to school, Devitt said.

“Now for the ride home, you know if the parents are picking the kids at school, or if you’re getting off at that bus stop, we have a chance of rain and storms, and it’s gonna be hot and humid with a high of 94 (degrees),” Devitt said.

