Rollover crash blocks portion of Second St. in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A rollover crash Thursday morning blocked a portion of Second Street.

Second Street is closed from Cranford Avenue to Seaboard Street. The wreck happened on Palm Avenue near Second Street, and appears to have three vehicles involved. The Fort Myers Police Department is on scene directing traffic.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, extent of injuries and fatalities were unclear.

WINK News reporter Kristi Gross took photos of the scene: