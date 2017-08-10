Reward increased for information in Clewiston teen’s death

CLEWISTON, Fla. The reward for information leading to the arrest in the death of a 17-year-old boy has increased, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Thursday morning.

An anonymous donor contributed $10,000, and with the reward from the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, tipsters are eligible for up to $11,000 for information about the suspect or suspects that leads to an arrest and conviction, according to a press release.

Jeremy Daniel Penton’s body was found at 2:39 a.m. on Sunday morning in the Twin Lakes area, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said. Penton is believed to have been murdered.

Anyone with any information can make an anonymous tip by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online or through the P3Tips mobile app.