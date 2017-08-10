Fort Myers firefighters canvas neighborhood, check for smoke detectors
FORT MYERS, Fla. Fort Myers firefighters went door-to-door Thursday to make sure residents were prepared for a fire.
On-duty and off-duty firefighters checked 62 homes and installed 45 smoke alarms after one person was killed Wednesday in a house fire on the 1700 block of Framingham Court.
It was later discovered the home on Framingham Court did not have a smoke detector, fire officials said. Firefighters said only one home in the neighborhood had a working smoke detector.
“That smoke detector just plays a critical, critical role. If it goes off, get you and your family and get out of the house and then call us,” fire chief John Caufield said.
A smoke alarm should be installed inside and outside of a bedroom and in the living area, fire officials said.
“There’s been 150 house fires in Fort Myers in about the past two years or so and only about a third of those houses had working smoke detectors,” Caufield said
Firefighters offered a few other tips to avoid a house fire:
- Don’t leave your kitchen unattended when you’re cooking.
- Sleep with your doors closed, because it could provide protection in a fire.
- Prepare an exit plan for you and your family.
|Reporter:
|Kim Powell
KimPowellWINK
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria