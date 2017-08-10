US 41 reopens after crash near hospital in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A crash knocked down a power pole and briefly closed U.S. 41 northbound at Hanson Street, Fort Myers police said.

The road reopened less than an hour after police originally said it was closed between Hanson and Linhart Avenue.

The wreck took place around 12:30 p.m. just south of Lee Memorial Hospital, sending a black sports car into the Travel Inn at 2939 S Cleveland Ave.

The extent of any injuries or power outages is uncertain, though it appears the inn is the only building without power.