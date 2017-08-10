Bus delays affect some SWFL students as school starts

FORT MYERS, Fla. Some minor bus delays kept parents from hearing all about their children’s first day of school.

It’s normal for a few buses to be delayed on the first day of school as staff members are making sure all of the students get on the right bus, the Lee County School District said.

Hendry, Charlotte and Lee counties experienced only minor delays after a total of 120,000 students exited their classrooms and searched for their buses, district officials said.

All of the buses leaving from Allen Park Elementary on 3345 Canelo Drive were about 25 minutes behind schedule, district officials aid.

Parents also experienced delays at the car pick up line to get their child, but most agree it’s expected during the first week of school.

“It’s always very complicated…the line here is always terribly long,” parent Seth Soffian said.

If a parent is concerned about their child’s location, they are advised to contact the school.